Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

830 Rio Ala Mano Drive

Location

830 Rio Ala Mano Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home at a great price! Located in the highly sought after Seminole County Schools (Forest City, Teague, Lake Brantley). Clean and well maintained home. Nice Floorplan - feels larger than indicated square footage. Separate dining area from living. Inside laundry room oversized with tile floors. Freshly painted rooms. Large screened in porch, perfect for sitting outside in the great Florida weather. Yard is private & perfect for a pool. Overall a great find and won't last long. Call to schedule your appointment today!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have any available units?
830 Rio Ala Mano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have?
Some of 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
830 Rio Ala Mano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive offer parking?
No, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive has a pool.
Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have accessible units?
No, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Rio Ala Mano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
