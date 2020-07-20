830 Rio Ala Mano Drive

Amenities
Great home at a great price! Located in the highly sought after Seminole County Schools (Forest City, Teague, Lake Brantley). Clean and well maintained home. Nice Floorplan - feels larger than indicated square footage. Separate dining area from living. Inside laundry room oversized with tile floors. Freshly painted rooms. Large screened in porch, perfect for sitting outside in the great Florida weather. Yard is private & perfect for a pool. Overall a great find and won't last long. Call to schedule your appointment today!
Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.