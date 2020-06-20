822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

Amenities

Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large first floor two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. Master Suite enjoys a large walk-in closet. Split plan. Galley style kitchen features range, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with tons of cabinet and counter space. Separate laundry room has full-sized washer and dryer included! Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Carpet is 2 years old. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas and much more!

Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included!