Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:17 AM

822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

822 Grand Regency Pointe · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

822 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
trash valet
Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large first floor two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. Master Suite enjoys a large walk-in closet. Split plan. Galley style kitchen features range, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with tons of cabinet and counter space. Separate laundry room has full-sized washer and dryer included! Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Carpet is 2 years old. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas and much more!
Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have any available units?
822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have?
Some of 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is pet friendly.
Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offer parking?
No, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not offer parking.
Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a pool.
Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have accessible units?
No, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has units with dishwashers.
