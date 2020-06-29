821 Haulover Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Altamonte Springs! - AVAILABLE NOW! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great location and great seminole county schools! This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, family room, dining area off of the kitchen, open patio, fenced yard and a 2 car garage!
Convenient to SE 434, SR 436, I-4, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment!
FEATURES:
1 Story SFH
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedroom
Master Bath w/Separate Shower
Tub/Shower Combo in Guest Bath
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Washer and Dryer HOOK UPS ONLY
Open Patio
2 Car Garage
Fenced in Yard
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS:
Spring Lake Elementary
Rock Lake Middle
Lyman High
Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL
