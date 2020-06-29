821 Haulover Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Altamonte Springs! - AVAILABLE NOW! Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great location and great seminole county schools! This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, family room, dining area off of the kitchen, open patio, fenced yard and a 2 car garage!

Convenient to SE 434, SR 436, I-4, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment!



FEATURES:

1 Story SFH

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedroom

Master Bath w/Separate Shower

Tub/Shower Combo in Guest Bath

Volume Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Washer and Dryer HOOK UPS ONLY

Open Patio

2 Car Garage

Fenced in Yard

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Spring Lake Elementary

Rock Lake Middle

Lyman High



Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



