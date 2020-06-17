All apartments in Altamonte Springs
752 Howland Ln Unit 120
752 Howland Ln Unit 120

752 Howland Lane · (407) 901-1200 ext. 207
Location

752 Howland Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Condo in Altamonte Springs! - Contact Us Today to see this sought after 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, two-story Condo in Altamonte Springs! Just minutes away from Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park and a considerable selection of area restaurants! The first floor of this unit features the living room area, laundry and kitchen with newer appliances in kitchen to include dishwasher, refrigerator and stove with fresh paint throughout. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, with a small balcony for one of the bedrooms. It also has a private fenced in patio and assigned parking. This condo won't last at this special price. Don't wait, apply today!

Call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply today!

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. *Availability dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5342124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have any available units?
752 Howland Ln Unit 120 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have?
Some of 752 Howland Ln Unit 120's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 currently offering any rent specials?
752 Howland Ln Unit 120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 pet-friendly?
No, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 offer parking?
Yes, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 does offer parking.
Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have a pool?
No, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 does not have a pool.
Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have accessible units?
No, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Howland Ln Unit 120 has units with dishwashers.
