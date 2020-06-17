752 Howland Ln Unit 120

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Two-Story Condo in Altamonte Springs! - Contact Us Today to see this sought after 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, two-story Condo in Altamonte Springs! Just minutes away from Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Park and a considerable selection of area restaurants! The first floor of this unit features the living room area, laundry and kitchen with newer appliances in kitchen to include dishwasher, refrigerator and stove with fresh paint throughout. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, with a small balcony for one of the bedrooms. It also has a private fenced in patio and assigned parking. This condo won't last at this special price. Don't wait, apply today!



Call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply today!



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. *Availability dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5342124)