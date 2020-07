Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

677 Post Oak Cr. #103 Available 01/15/20 Gated Community of Oak Harbour in Altamonte Springs - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo shows like new. All bedrooms are upstairs with updated bathrooms. Tile, laminate and carpet. . Oversize laundry room with washer & dryer.hook ups and a 2 car garage. Community Pool and Tennis Courts.



Property tenant occupied until 12/31/19, appts. available after that.



To see this home, call Donna 407-719-5532



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4417392)