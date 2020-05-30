635 Buoy Lane 635-103

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Large Two bedroom two bath condo - Large wooded quiet community tucked away in the heart of Altamonte springs. This property is close to shopping, dining, major highways and public transportation.



This condo is a ground floor unit. The entrance to the condo features a private screened in patio area. Kitchen and bathrooms are upgraded with granite countertops, the Condo includes an inside utility closet with Full Size washer and dryer. The bedrooms are split with large walk in closets and both have access to a spacious bathroom with lots of storage space.



Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5199451)