622 ORANGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Lake Front ground floor completely renovated 1 bedroom 1-bathroom condo overlooking Lake Orienta in the very desirable Sandy Cove community in Altamonte Springs. Open floor unit just completely renovated with new flooring, modern new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new refrigerator, remodeled new bathroom, large walking closet, screened porch, and freshly painted throughout.



Community is centrally located with easy access to major highways and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Uptown Altamonte Springs, Cranes Roost, Mall, and the Florida Hospital. It is also walking distance to public transportation. Community has 3 beautiful pools, 3 onsite laundry facilities (one located in the unit’s building), private ramp for boats or jet skis and fishing dock on lake Orienta, tennis court, BBQ area and gazebo, volleyball courts, hot tub, clubhouse available for private parties, and basketball hoop