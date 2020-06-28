All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 622 ORANGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
622 ORANGE DRIVE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

622 ORANGE DRIVE

622 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

622 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Lake Front ground floor completely renovated 1 bedroom 1-bathroom condo overlooking Lake Orienta in the very desirable Sandy Cove community in Altamonte Springs. Open floor unit just completely renovated with new flooring, modern new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new refrigerator, remodeled new bathroom, large walking closet, screened porch, and freshly painted throughout.

Community is centrally located with easy access to major highways and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Uptown Altamonte Springs, Cranes Roost, Mall, and the Florida Hospital. It is also walking distance to public transportation. Community has 3 beautiful pools, 3 onsite laundry facilities (one located in the unit’s building), private ramp for boats or jet skis and fishing dock on lake Orienta, tennis court, BBQ area and gazebo, volleyball courts, hot tub, clubhouse available for private parties, and basketball hoop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
622 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 622 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
622 ORANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 622 ORANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 622 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 622 ORANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 622 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 622 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus