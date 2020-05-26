620 BEVERLY AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Home in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 87416



ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: 3 bed/2 bath, Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this home in Altamonte Springs with about 1426 sq.ft. of living space. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage featuring all kitchen appliances, living room, dining room, eating space off of kitchen, screened enclosed patio, laminate floor through whole house. Washer and Dryer included and is located in the garage. Great Seminole County Schools! Convenient to the Altamonte Mall, restaurants, entertainment, schools I-4 and other major roads. Call and schedule to see it today!



NO PETS ALLOWED



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87416

Property Id 87416



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837772)