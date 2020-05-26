620 BEVERLY AVE

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Home in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 87416
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: 3 bed/2 bath, Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this home in Altamonte Springs with about 1426 sq.ft. of living space. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage featuring all kitchen appliances, living room, dining room, eating space off of kitchen, screened enclosed patio, laminate floor through whole house. Washer and Dryer included and is located in the garage. Great Seminole County Schools! Convenient to the Altamonte Mall, restaurants, entertainment, schools I-4 and other major roads. Call and schedule to see it today!
NO PETS ALLOWED
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87416
(RLNE4837772)