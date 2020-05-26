All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 620 BEVERLY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
620 BEVERLY AVE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

620 BEVERLY AVE

620 Beverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Home in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 87416

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: 3 bed/2 bath, Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this home in Altamonte Springs with about 1426 sq.ft. of living space. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage featuring all kitchen appliances, living room, dining room, eating space off of kitchen, screened enclosed patio, laminate floor through whole house. Washer and Dryer included and is located in the garage. Great Seminole County Schools! Convenient to the Altamonte Mall, restaurants, entertainment, schools I-4 and other major roads. Call and schedule to see it today!

NO PETS ALLOWED

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87416
Property Id 87416

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 BEVERLY AVE have any available units?
620 BEVERLY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 BEVERLY AVE have?
Some of 620 BEVERLY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 BEVERLY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
620 BEVERLY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 BEVERLY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 620 BEVERLY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 620 BEVERLY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 620 BEVERLY AVE offers parking.
Does 620 BEVERLY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 BEVERLY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 BEVERLY AVE have a pool?
No, 620 BEVERLY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 620 BEVERLY AVE have accessible units?
No, 620 BEVERLY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 BEVERLY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 BEVERLY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus