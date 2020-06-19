All apartments in Altamonte Springs
608 Fenton Place #203
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:59 AM

608 Fenton Place #203

608 Fenton Place · No Longer Available
Location

608 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just reduced!!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo ready today! - 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Condo in the Country Walk at Altamonte Springs Condominium Community ready today.

Kitchen has just been upgraded with new cabinets, granite counters, new stove and dishwasher!!! Home has an open living dining room combo. There is a small balcony off the living area. Fully carpeted, this home will not last.

Don't miss out on this home and request your showing today.

Requires $50.00 application fee per person
$150.00 HOA application fee per couple or $100.00 per individuals.
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved
$300 Pet Fee Non refundable if applicable

All pictures newly updated. Call or text today, Victor Martinez (407) 443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com

(RLNE5093110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Fenton Place #203 have any available units?
608 Fenton Place #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Fenton Place #203 have?
Some of 608 Fenton Place #203's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Fenton Place #203 currently offering any rent specials?
608 Fenton Place #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Fenton Place #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Fenton Place #203 is pet friendly.
Does 608 Fenton Place #203 offer parking?
No, 608 Fenton Place #203 does not offer parking.
Does 608 Fenton Place #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Fenton Place #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Fenton Place #203 have a pool?
No, 608 Fenton Place #203 does not have a pool.
Does 608 Fenton Place #203 have accessible units?
No, 608 Fenton Place #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Fenton Place #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Fenton Place #203 has units with dishwashers.
