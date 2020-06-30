All apartments in Altamonte Springs
605 Fenton Pl 301

605 Fenton Place · No Longer Available
Location

605 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 244663

Location.. Location Location!!!
This Property is 5 minutes away from the I4, st Rd 434 & 436 and Altamonte Mall, AMC Movie Theater and CrainRoost park
1) Stainless steal kitchen appliances which include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove
2) Granite kitchen counter top
3) Garbage disposer
4) Laundry and dryer
5) Storage room
6) Community pool and club house
7)Tennis court, basketball court, etc.
8) I-4, Cranes Roost park, Altamonte mall and many other supermarkets and restaurants within 0.5 miles
9) School Information:
Elementary School: Lake Orienta Elementary
Middle/Junior School: Milwee Middle
High School: Lyman High
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244663
Property Id 244663

(RLNE5645323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have any available units?
605 Fenton Pl 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have?
Some of 605 Fenton Pl 301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Fenton Pl 301 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Fenton Pl 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Fenton Pl 301 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Fenton Pl 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 offer parking?
No, 605 Fenton Pl 301 does not offer parking.
Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Fenton Pl 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have a pool?
Yes, 605 Fenton Pl 301 has a pool.
Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have accessible units?
No, 605 Fenton Pl 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Fenton Pl 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Fenton Pl 301 has units with dishwashers.

