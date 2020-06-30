605 Fenton Pl 301

Amenities

Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 244663



Location.. Location Location!!!

This Property is 5 minutes away from the I4, st Rd 434 & 436 and Altamonte Mall, AMC Movie Theater and CrainRoost park

1) Stainless steal kitchen appliances which include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove

2) Granite kitchen counter top

3) Garbage disposer

4) Laundry and dryer

5) Storage room

6) Community pool and club house

7)Tennis court, basketball court, etc.

8) I-4, Cranes Roost park, Altamonte mall and many other supermarkets and restaurants within 0.5 miles

9) School Information:

Elementary School: Lake Orienta Elementary

Middle/Junior School: Milwee Middle

High School: Lyman High

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244663

