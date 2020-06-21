All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

598 Orange Dr. Unit 161

598 Orange Drive · (407) 613-4555
Location

598 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit.
Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.
Bedroom has a new window with large walk - in closet.
Designated area for living and dining room.
Good size storage space inside the unit.
Kitchen overlooking to living area with a pantry space.
Bathroom has a jack and Jill design giving privacy to bedroom and access to visitor.
This unit has been freshly painted and ready to move-in!
Rent includes water service.

Community offers -

Multiple laundry areas on-site
Car wash area
Lakefront community with lake access.
Boat, jet-ski parking spots available
3 swimming pools
Tennis Court
Volleyball Area overlooking the lake
Picnic areas & gazebo overlooking the lake

This community is 5 minutes away from Altamonte Springs Mall, Altamonte Springs Adventhealth Hospital.
Great location, see attached map for just some of the restaurants, stores, Hospital etc available within minutes and there is way more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have any available units?
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have?
Some of 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 currently offering any rent specials?
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 pet-friendly?
No, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 offer parking?
Yes, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 does offer parking.
Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have a pool?
Yes, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 has a pool.
Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have accessible units?
No, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 Orange Dr. Unit 161 does not have units with dishwashers.
