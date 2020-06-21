598 Orange Dr. Unit 161

Amenities
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit.
Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.
Bedroom has a new window with large walk - in closet.
Designated area for living and dining room.
Good size storage space inside the unit.
Kitchen overlooking to living area with a pantry space.
Bathroom has a jack and Jill design giving privacy to bedroom and access to visitor.
This unit has been freshly painted and ready to move-in!
Rent includes water service.
Community offers -
Multiple laundry areas on-site
Car wash area
Lakefront community with lake access.
Boat, jet-ski parking spots available
3 swimming pools
Tennis Court
Volleyball Area overlooking the lake
Picnic areas & gazebo overlooking the lake
This community is 5 minutes away from Altamonte Springs Mall, Altamonte Springs Adventhealth Hospital.
Great location, see attached map for just some of the restaurants, stores, Hospital etc available within minutes and there is way more.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5827622)