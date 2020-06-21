598 Orange Dr. Unit 161

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit.

Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.

Bedroom has a new window with large walk - in closet.

Designated area for living and dining room.

Good size storage space inside the unit.

Kitchen overlooking to living area with a pantry space.

Bathroom has a jack and Jill design giving privacy to bedroom and access to visitor.

This unit has been freshly painted and ready to move-in!

Rent includes water service.



Community offers -



Multiple laundry areas on-site

Car wash area

Lakefront community with lake access.

Boat, jet-ski parking spots available

3 swimming pools

Tennis Court

Volleyball Area overlooking the lake

Picnic areas & gazebo overlooking the lake



This community is 5 minutes away from Altamonte Springs Mall, Altamonte Springs Adventhealth Hospital.

Great location, see attached map for just some of the restaurants, stores, Hospital etc available within minutes and there is way more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827622)