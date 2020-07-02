All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
510 Boxelder Avenue
510 Boxelder Avenue

510 Boxelder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Boxelder Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3/2 Duplex in Altamonte Springs - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 3-bedroom, 2-bath two-story duplex in Altamonte Springs community of Oakland Village. Fresh paint and new vinyl laminate floors upstairs, tile throughout first floor. Per public records, there are 1,203 total square footage, with 1,159 square feet air conditioned. Conveniently located close to Altamonte shopping, dining, business and entertainment with quick access to I-4.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5670171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have any available units?
510 Boxelder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 510 Boxelder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 Boxelder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Boxelder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue offer parking?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Boxelder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Boxelder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Boxelder Avenue has units with air conditioning.

