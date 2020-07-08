All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
505 MANSFIELD DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

505 MANSFIELD DRIVE

505 Mansfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Mansfield Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great Home! Awesome Location! Top Rated Schools! 2/1 in Altamonte Springs - Montgomery Square - A delightful one story villa which features two large bedrooms, and 1.5 baths.
Interior features: vaulted ceilings, gallery style kitchen, separate dining area, large living room w/ sliding glass door out to patio and back yard. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the bathroom has a large shower. Rear patio is fenced, with screened in porch.
The community offers community pool, and tennis courts.
Conveniently located walking distance to shopping centers and dining restaurants.
Near major highways, I-4 and 429.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
505 MANSFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
505 MANSFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 MANSFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

