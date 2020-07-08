505 MANSFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great Home! Awesome Location! Top Rated Schools! 2/1 in Altamonte Springs - Montgomery Square - A delightful one story villa which features two large bedrooms, and 1.5 baths.

Interior features: vaulted ceilings, gallery style kitchen, separate dining area, large living room w/ sliding glass door out to patio and back yard. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the bathroom has a large shower. Rear patio is fenced, with screened in porch.

The community offers community pool, and tennis courts.

Conveniently located walking distance to shopping centers and dining restaurants.

Near major highways, I-4 and 429.