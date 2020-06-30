All apartments in Altamonte Springs
320 Black Oak Ct #204
320 Black Oak Ct #204

320 Black Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

320 Black Oak Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
1/1 Corner Unit in GATED ~ LAKEFRONT community in Altamonte Springs ~ Fantastic Amenities!! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**

Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, access to amenities!

Fantastic 1/1 ~ 2nd floor CORNER UNIT condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!

These 2nd floor corner units do not come available often! Featuring your own private stairwell and front patio, lots of windows, and no neighbors above your living space! Open floor plan with volume ceilings and great natural light! Spacious living room with cozy decorative fireplace! NEW PAINT throughout, new baseboards, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and more! Lots of storage space, including walk-in closet, coat closets, and outside storage closet! Dual access to the full bath from both the bedroom and hallway! The kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry and center island for extra prep space! Inside laundry closet with WASHER/DRYER included!

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing
Lakewood Park Registration Fee $50.00 due prior to move-in

(RLNE5452889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

