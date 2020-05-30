All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

305 Cherokee Ct

305 Cherokee Court · No Longer Available
Location

305 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 305 Cherokee Ct Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 305 Cherokee Ct Altamonte Springs, FL 32701; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Additional HOA application required $100 per adult.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Driving Directions: From FL-436 toward Casselberry/Altamonte Mall turn Right onto Northlake Blvd, Turn Left onto Cherokee Ct. property on your left.

(RLNE5486413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Cherokee Ct have any available units?
305 Cherokee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Cherokee Ct have?
Some of 305 Cherokee Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Cherokee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
305 Cherokee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Cherokee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Cherokee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 305 Cherokee Ct offer parking?
No, 305 Cherokee Ct does not offer parking.
Does 305 Cherokee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Cherokee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Cherokee Ct have a pool?
No, 305 Cherokee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 305 Cherokee Ct have accessible units?
No, 305 Cherokee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Cherokee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Cherokee Ct has units with dishwashers.

