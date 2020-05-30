Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 305 Cherokee Ct Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 305 Cherokee Ct Altamonte Springs, FL 32701; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Additional HOA application required $100 per adult.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Driving Directions: From FL-436 toward Casselberry/Altamonte Mall turn Right onto Northlake Blvd, Turn Left onto Cherokee Ct. property on your left.



(RLNE5486413)