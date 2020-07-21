All apartments in Altamonte Springs
238 Afton Square #201 (3)

238 Afton Square #201 · No Longer Available
Location

238 Afton Square #201, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
238 Afton Square #201 (3) Available 08/01/19 -

(RLNE4203844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have any available units?
238 Afton Square #201 (3) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 238 Afton Square #201 (3) currently offering any rent specials?
238 Afton Square #201 (3) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Afton Square #201 (3) pet-friendly?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) offer parking?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not offer parking.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have a pool?
Yes, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) has a pool.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have accessible units?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have units with air conditioning.
