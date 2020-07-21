Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 238 Afton Square #201 (3).
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
238 Afton Square #201 (3)
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
238 Afton Square #201 (3)
238 Afton Square #201
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
238 Afton Square #201, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
238 Afton Square #201 (3) Available 08/01/19 -
(RLNE4203844)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have any available units?
238 Afton Square #201 (3) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
Is 238 Afton Square #201 (3) currently offering any rent specials?
238 Afton Square #201 (3) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Afton Square #201 (3) pet-friendly?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) offer parking?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not offer parking.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have a pool?
Yes, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) has a pool.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have accessible units?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Afton Square #201 (3) have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Afton Square #201 (3) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Similar Pages
Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury Apartments
Altamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus