All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 234 Afton Square #202 (1).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
234 Afton Square #202 (1)
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

234 Afton Square #202 (1)

234 Afton Square #202 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

234 Afton Square #202, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Luxurious top floor condo! Granite, wood cabinets & floors, fireplace, washer/dryer, huge patio! - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.

This stunning condo in the controlled access community of Oasis at Pearl Lake is situated on the top floor (SECOND floor) with vaulted ceilings, a real fireplace and wood floors throughout (except the bedrooms that have plush carpeting) has been COMPLETELY REPAINTED! One of the loveliest units with lots of closet space, granite counters and wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, full size washer/dryer included, HUGE private balcony, separate dining area, breakfast bar--the many features in this condo make for the perfect home for the discriminating renter. Water, garbage and sewer are also included in the rent payment. Rental insurance is required. The condo is currently rented, please allow 24 hours for showings so that tenants can be notified.

Oasis at Pearl Lake boasts a lakefront community pool, fitness center, tennis court and mature landscaping. You will love coming home to one of the most centrally located condos in Altamonte Springs, FL.

The HOA, in an effort to maintain the living standards of the community, has an independent screening process. Please ask your leasing agent for the application, DO NOT APPLY through here. There is a separate form and payment must be made to the HOA directly.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2913710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have any available units?
234 Afton Square #202 (1) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have?
Some of 234 Afton Square #202 (1)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Afton Square #202 (1) currently offering any rent specials?
234 Afton Square #202 (1) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Afton Square #202 (1) pet-friendly?
No, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) offer parking?
No, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) does not offer parking.
Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have a pool?
Yes, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) has a pool.
Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have accessible units?
No, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Afton Square #202 (1) have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Afton Square #202 (1) does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus