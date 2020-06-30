152 MAITLAND AVENUE

Amenities

WATERFRONT!! It's so close to the water it feels like you're on a houseboat. HUGE over 2,230 sq ft. 4 bedroom, 3 bath condo with 4 large patios. You can decide if you want to dine on your patio overlooking the water, it's an amazing place to call home. Fishing, paddle boarding, skiing and much more right in your backyard. Can park your boat in the backyard. Two pools to choose from and clubhouse to throw parties. Centrally located in Altamonte Springs near great dining, shopping, hospital, parks and much more. Condo has tons of storage and comes with a carport, extra storage unit and other assigned parking. 3 bedrooms upstairs in this townhouse, 1 bedroom downstairs. This is a must see for waterfront living. Absolutely no pets will be considered. Must have strong credit to apply. Lease includes water, garbage, basic cable, internet, 3 pools and clubhouse.