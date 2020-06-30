All apartments in Altamonte Springs
152 MAITLAND AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 AM

152 MAITLAND AVENUE

152 Maitland Avenue · (310) 800-3100
Location

152 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2232 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
WATERFRONT!! It's so close to the water it feels like you're on a houseboat. HUGE over 2,230 sq ft. 4 bedroom, 3 bath condo with 4 large patios. You can decide if you want to dine on your patio overlooking the water, it's an amazing place to call home. Fishing, paddle boarding, skiing and much more right in your backyard. Can park your boat in the backyard. Two pools to choose from and clubhouse to throw parties. Centrally located in Altamonte Springs near great dining, shopping, hospital, parks and much more. Condo has tons of storage and comes with a carport, extra storage unit and other assigned parking. 3 bedrooms upstairs in this townhouse, 1 bedroom downstairs. This is a must see for waterfront living. Absolutely no pets will be considered. Must have strong credit to apply. Lease includes water, garbage, basic cable, internet, 3 pools and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have any available units?
152 MAITLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 152 MAITLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 MAITLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
152 MAITLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 MAITLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 MAITLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 MAITLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
