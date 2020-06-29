1349 AMERICAN ELM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

COUNTRY CREEK FOREST EDGE - Spacious 3BR/2BA, split plan, large master suite, garden tub, walk in closets, living room, separate family room, nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage. Covered patio, and large private backyard. 2 community pools, basketball court, clubhouse, and playground.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3329 or email amer1349@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5169155)