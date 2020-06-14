130 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with garage
"We are the boys from old Florida / F-L-O-R-I-D-A / Where the girls are the fairest, / The boys are the squarest / Of any old state down our way" - "We Are the Boys from Old Way"
In the early 1900s, Conway was an important place because the brick Conway Road from Orlando to Conway is one of the first five paved highways built in the Orange County together with the road running along that is now Curry Ford Road, Briercliff Drive, and Conway Road, ending at the center of Conway, Anderson Road. The city has a chain of lakes known for their typically clear, green water and hard sandy bottom. These lakes are commonly referred to as the Conway Chain of Lakes comprised of Lake Gratin, Lake Conway and Big Lake Conway. These lakes boast of Orlando's finest lakefront with extravagant neighborhood and properties. See more
Conway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.