130 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with garage

Conway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Conway
1 Unit Available
2700 Raeford Ct
2700 Raeford Court, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1578 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Conway Gardens Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Two Car Garage on a Cul-De-Sac in the Conway gardens area.

Conway
1 Unit Available
2458 Fielding Court
2458 Fielding Court, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. Located on a culdesac, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage in Orlando is close to Downtown and So Do Complex. House has a huge backyard and plenty of privacy. A split bedroom plan. Comes with washer and dryer.

Conway
1 Unit Available
3322 LAKE ANDERSON AVENUE
3322 Lake Anderson Avenue, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1738 sqft
A must see! This delightful, spacious, split plan home has over 1,700 square feet. Living and dining rooms have beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Foyer, kitchen, family room and baths have tile flooring.
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Airport North
15 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Conway
9 Units Available
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
3009 Bay Tree Drive
3009 Bay Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2028 sqft
Wonderful house, NEWLY UPDATED in the Downtown/Conway area. Home has formal living, dining, family room plus great room! Large 2-car garage with storage. Updated tile floors throughout.

Mariner's VIllage
1 Unit Available
4700 Buggywhip Lane #101
4700 Buggy Whip Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,400
Beautiful 2/2 now available!! - First Floor 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in great location just South of Downtown Orlando. One car garage with electric opener. Community lakeside pool.

Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
3141 Berridge Lane
3141 Berridge Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
3141 Berridge Lane Available 07/15/20 2/2 Home with Loft Space and Spiral Staircase! - Come see this spacious 2/2 in Orlando, near the 408 and easy access to downtown! Stainless steel appliances, tile and carpeted floors, and spiral staircase

Mariner's VIllage
1 Unit Available
5124 Jetsail Drive
5124 Jetsail Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5124 Jetsail Drive Available 09/01/20 4/2, 2386 sqft. Waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision! - - Totally updated waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision.

Wadeview Park
1 Unit Available
1407 E Muriel St
1407 Muriel Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1740 sqft
Beautiful Downtown 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Southern Pines located in the heart of the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 Unit Available
1311 E. PINELOCH AVE
1311 Pineloch Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This is a beautiful 2/2 near Michigan and Orange Ave. The Florida room has hardwood floors and the dining room has ceramic tile. House has a split floor plan and the kitchen is very spacious and comes with all appliances.

Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
3513 EXETER COURT
3513 Exeter Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
LAKEFRONT LIVING in heart of town. 95 feet of pristine lakefront await just outside your screened back patio. Bring your kayak or stand-up paddle board. Fish from the shore or stroll around the water's edge in the cool of the evening.

Wadeview Park
1 Unit Available
1306 E KALEY STREET
1306 Kaley Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1740 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY CONSTRUCTION! Fantastic townhome with fenced in backyard, 2 car garage + extra parking space. This lovely townhouse is walking distance to Boone/Blankner Schools.

South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5550 E MICHIGAN STREET
5550 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a beautiful Gated Luxury Resort Style Community of The Registry at Michigan Park. Centrally located close to Orlando Airport, Medical Area, and Major Attractions. Unit is on 3rd Floor and easy access to parking.
Lake Nona
25 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Vista East
89 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
Rowena Gardens
34 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
LaVina
35 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
South Orange
119 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
South Orange
30 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
City Guide for Conway, FL

"We are the boys from old Florida / F-L-O-R-I-D-A / Where the girls are the fairest, / The boys are the squarest / Of any old state down our way" - "We Are the Boys from Old Way"

In the early 1900s, Conway was an important place because the brick Conway Road from Orlando to Conway is one of the first five paved highways built in the Orange County together with the road running along that is now Curry Ford Road, Briercliff Drive, and Conway Road, ending at the center of Conway, Anderson Road. The city has a chain of lakes known for their typically clear, green water and hard sandy bottom. These lakes are commonly referred to as the Conway Chain of Lakes comprised of Lake Gratin, Lake Conway and Big Lake Conway. These lakes boast of Orlando's finest lakefront with extravagant neighborhood and properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Conway, FL

Conway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

