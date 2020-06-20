All apartments in Alafaya
993 Tillery way Unit 104

993 Tillery Way · No Longer Available
Location

993 Tillery Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
TOWNHOME - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR FEBRUARY 1 2019

~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~

This is great Central Florida town-home, close to shopping, colleges, and expressway. Community pool and amenities are on site.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community requires an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*

*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:
All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO

IMPORTANT: If you have animals, this step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from time applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review; by the property owner, owners attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community requires an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*

*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

*All information is subject to change*

(RLNE4605012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

