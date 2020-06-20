936 Oak Chase Dr

Amenities

Great 4/2 Rental in East Orlando and Waterford Lakes - Great location in Waterford Lakes! 4/2 home sitting on a conservation lot. New granite countertops, high-efficiency AC. Open floor-plan with conservation views that will bring tranquility and peace back into your life. Enjoy the convenience of being located in the Waterford Chase Village community, just minutes from great shopping and dining, great schools, and major highways! Do not miss out on this gem, will rent fast! Call for an appointment and apply online. Applications are per adult. First full month due at move-in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move-in. Property is tenant occupied and requires 24/48 hours advanced notice for showings. ** Sorry NO STUDENTS **

Schedule a showing at https://partnerstrustrealty.com/showing936/



