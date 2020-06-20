All apartments in Alafaya
Location

936 Oak Chase Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4/2 Rental in East Orlando and Waterford Lakes - Great location in Waterford Lakes! 4/2 home sitting on a conservation lot. New granite countertops, high-efficiency AC. Open floor-plan with conservation views that will bring tranquility and peace back into your life. Enjoy the convenience of being located in the Waterford Chase Village community, just minutes from great shopping and dining, great schools, and major highways! Do not miss out on this gem, will rent fast! Call for an appointment and apply online. Applications are per adult. First full month due at move-in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move-in. Property is tenant occupied and requires 24/48 hours advanced notice for showings. ** Sorry NO STUDENTS **
Schedule a showing at https://partnerstrustrealty.com/showing936/

(RLNE2350607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have any available units?
936 Oak Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 936 Oak Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
936 Oak Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Oak Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Oak Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr offer parking?
No, 936 Oak Chase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Oak Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 936 Oak Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 936 Oak Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Oak Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Oak Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 936 Oak Chase Dr has units with air conditioning.
