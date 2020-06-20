927 Enclair St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath in Waterford Lakes ... - This water view townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms comes with a 1 car garage in the Spring Isle Avalon Park neighborhood. This home is a two story, end unit town home. The house comes with all the appliances with washer and dryer hook up. Close to shopping, restaurants, UCF, Waterford Lakes and schools. The community features a clubhouse with pool, fitness center and a guarded gate. Security Deposit: $1550,Application Fee: $50 per person, $150 Pet Fee, Lease Admin Fee $100.00.



Please contact William Psychoyos at RPM South Orlando for a showing, 407-544-3990 and wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at: www.rpmsouthorlando.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



