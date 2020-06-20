All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 Enclair St.

927 Enclair Street
Location

927 Enclair Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath in Waterford Lakes ... - This water view townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms comes with a 1 car garage in the Spring Isle Avalon Park neighborhood. This home is a two story, end unit town home. The house comes with all the appliances with washer and dryer hook up. Close to shopping, restaurants, UCF, Waterford Lakes and schools. The community features a clubhouse with pool, fitness center and a guarded gate. Security Deposit: $1550,Application Fee: $50 per person, $150 Pet Fee, Lease Admin Fee $100.00.

Please contact William Psychoyos at RPM South Orlando for a showing, 407-544-3990 and wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at: www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4579786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Enclair St. have any available units?
927 Enclair St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 927 Enclair St. have?
Some of 927 Enclair St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Enclair St. currently offering any rent specials?
927 Enclair St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Enclair St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Enclair St. is pet friendly.
Does 927 Enclair St. offer parking?
Yes, 927 Enclair St. does offer parking.
Does 927 Enclair St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Enclair St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Enclair St. have a pool?
Yes, 927 Enclair St. has a pool.
Does 927 Enclair St. have accessible units?
No, 927 Enclair St. does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Enclair St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Enclair St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Enclair St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 Enclair St. has units with air conditioning.
