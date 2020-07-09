917 Pine Pointe Lane

Amenities
Double Master Suites in Timber Springs ! - Double Master Suites in Timber Springs!
Timber Pointe, in much desired Avalon Park Area. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome plus two off the street parking spaces with Double master bedrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included. Great view of the lake. Community pool, Park, basketball court, a gated community in walking distance Elementary, Middle, and High School.
(RLNE5241720)