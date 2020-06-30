914 Jadestone Cir

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Welcome to your beautifully updated home in the heart of desirable Waterford Lakes. Upon arrival, you will notice the enhanced curb appeal of the landscaped lawn and custom stone work. Entering the home, you will be notice the NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR throughout the house and the magnitude of the spacious floor plan beginning with the formal living and dining room. Continuing through the home you are welcomed with a beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and granite countertops. Affixed to the kitchen is a large family room and eating area perfect for entertaining while cooking. Right off of the kitchen is a master suite that includes a large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. One of the greatest features of this home includes screened in lanai, lush landscaping, and a premium lot that backs up to a conservation ensuring privacy. Located within minutes to major highways, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and many amenities that come with being a resident of Waterford Lakes.



