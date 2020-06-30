All apartments in Alafaya
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

914 Jadestone Cir

914 Jadestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

914 Jadestone Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Waterford Lakes! - Welcome to your beautifully updated home in the heart of desirable Waterford Lakes. Upon arrival, you will notice the enhanced curb appeal of the landscaped lawn and custom stone work. Entering the home, you will be notice the NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR throughout the house and the magnitude of the spacious floor plan beginning with the formal living and dining room. Continuing through the home you are welcomed with a beautifully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and granite countertops. Affixed to the kitchen is a large family room and eating area perfect for entertaining while cooking. Right off of the kitchen is a master suite that includes a large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. One of the greatest features of this home includes screened in lanai, lush landscaping, and a premium lot that backs up to a conservation ensuring privacy. Located within minutes to major highways, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and many amenities that come with being a resident of Waterford Lakes.

(RLNE5222467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Jadestone Cir have any available units?
914 Jadestone Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 914 Jadestone Cir have?
Some of 914 Jadestone Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Jadestone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
914 Jadestone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Jadestone Cir pet-friendly?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir offer parking?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not offer parking.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir have a pool?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir have accessible units?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Jadestone Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Jadestone Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

