Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE

906 Spring Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

906 Spring Oak Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This amazing Water Front Home is located in Timber Springs, the best kept secret of East Orlando. 4 very spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, wooden floors all over the house, formal living and dining room combo, family room with wet bar overlooking a beautiful pond and eating space in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open area upstairs big enough to be used as a game room or another family room with space in a corner for an office. This community is nestled in quiet surrounds of pristine conservation, dense woodlands and man-made lakes. You will find this elegantly appointed gated community may be your first choice. Conveniently, Timber Springs community is located close to major shopping centers, downtown Avalon Park, our A+ rated schools, University of Central Florida and Orlando’s world class beaches and resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

