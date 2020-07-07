906 SPRING OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This amazing Water Front Home is located in Timber Springs, the best kept secret of East Orlando. 4 very spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, wooden floors all over the house, formal living and dining room combo, family room with wet bar overlooking a beautiful pond and eating space in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open area upstairs big enough to be used as a game room or another family room with space in a corner for an office. This community is nestled in quiet surrounds of pristine conservation, dense woodlands and man-made lakes. You will find this elegantly appointed gated community may be your first choice. Conveniently, Timber Springs community is located close to major shopping centers, downtown Avalon Park, our A+ rated schools, University of Central Florida and Orlando’s world class beaches and resorts.