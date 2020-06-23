884 Park Grove Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities playground pool

Townhouse at Timber Pointe - This beautiful town home Wonderful 2 Story Townhouse. Well Maintained the photos say it all. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath hardwood floors and carpet in a gated community of Timber Pointe. Excellent walking distance to the schools and near the Community pool and playground. This is close to UCF and Waterford Lakes shopping and Avalon park dining everything is just a short distance away. This townhouse is truly one you want to see.



(RLNE4810950)