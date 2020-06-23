Townhouse at Timber Pointe - This beautiful town home Wonderful 2 Story Townhouse. Well Maintained the photos say it all. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath hardwood floors and carpet in a gated community of Timber Pointe. Excellent walking distance to the schools and near the Community pool and playground. This is close to UCF and Waterford Lakes shopping and Avalon park dining everything is just a short distance away. This townhouse is truly one you want to see.
(RLNE4810950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have any available units?
884 Park Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 884 Park Grove Ct have?
Some of 884 Park Grove Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Park Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
884 Park Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.