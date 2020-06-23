All apartments in Alafaya
884 Park Grove Ct

884 Park Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

884 Park Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Townhouse at Timber Pointe - This beautiful town home Wonderful 2 Story Townhouse. Well Maintained the photos say it all. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath hardwood floors and carpet in a gated community of Timber Pointe. Excellent walking distance to the schools and near the Community pool and playground. This is close to UCF and Waterford Lakes shopping and Avalon park dining everything is just a short distance away. This townhouse is truly one you want to see.

(RLNE4810950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Park Grove Ct have any available units?
884 Park Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 884 Park Grove Ct have?
Some of 884 Park Grove Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Park Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
884 Park Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Park Grove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct offer parking?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 884 Park Grove Ct has a pool.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Park Grove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Park Grove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
