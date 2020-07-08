848 Spring Island Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67308fb08a ---- WATERFORD LAKES 4br 3ba POOL HOME, on oversized lot with conservation view. This home offers a 3 way split floor plan, engineered hardwood and tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counterspace on the GRANITE COUNTERS, and updated Bosch cooktop. Wall oven and built in microwave. Sliding doors from master bedroom to lanai. Master bath features double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Vaulted ceilings, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. Inside utility room with W/D hookups. Sliding doors from family room to the back patio, with custom SUMMER KITCHEN, stacked stone wall/counter, granite, wood ceiling, bar sink, extended patio, updated and extended screen room. Solar heated pool. Pool and lawn care included in rent, as well as pest control and fertilization of the lawn & landscaping. Open patio space outside the screen room. Parking for 6 in the driveway, plus an oversized 2 car garage. In the backyard, you\'ll find many fruit trees, including mango, oranges, bananas, loquat, tamarind, star fruit, lychee, guava and the occasional pineapple. One of a kind property! Community Basketball Community Park Community Playground Community Pool Community Racquetball Community Tennis Conservation View Oversized Driveway Oversized Lot Screen Enclosure Solar Heated Pool Summer Kitchen Wood Floors