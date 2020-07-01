All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY

848 Cherry Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

848 Cherry Valley Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and cabinetry with lots of space to cook and entertain. New vinyl plank flooring blends well with the neutral walls and trim. There is plenty of room to entertain with two main living areas and the covered patio. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have any available units?
848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have?
Some of 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY offers parking.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

