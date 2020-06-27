Amenities

831 OAK CHASE DRIVE Available 09/12/19 Waterford Chase: Pool Home! - Waterford Chase: Pool Home! 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage: Screened pool on the lake. Fenced yard. Open Floor plan with hard wood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops and counter bar. One bedroom, one full bath downstairs. Master bedroom, plus 4 add'l bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and loft upstairs. Over 3400 sqft of living space. Washer/dryer hookups. Close to shops, restaurants and highways. Great schools! Pool Care is included! No roommates or college students will be allowed.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 09/12. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE5074607)