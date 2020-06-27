All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
831 OAK CHASE DRIVE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

831 OAK CHASE DRIVE

831 Oak Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

831 Oak Chase Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
831 OAK CHASE DRIVE Available 09/12/19 Waterford Chase: Pool Home! - Waterford Chase: Pool Home! 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage: Screened pool on the lake. Fenced yard. Open Floor plan with hard wood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops and counter bar. One bedroom, one full bath downstairs. Master bedroom, plus 4 add'l bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and loft upstairs. Over 3400 sqft of living space. Washer/dryer hookups. Close to shops, restaurants and highways. Great schools! Pool Care is included! No roommates or college students will be allowed.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 09/12. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE5074607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
831 OAK CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
831 OAK CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 831 OAK CHASE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
