821 Laurelcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Offering this stunning home . this 4 bedroom, 3 Bath split plan, pool home has a spacious backyard overlooking the pond * Enter through a small covered porch to large foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout living areas and line-of-sight to the screened pool & beyond * Great for entertaining, open floor plan has Living Room to the left of foyer, Dining Room to the right with Kitchen & Family room straight ahead * Kitchen is open to family room with no upper cabinets to obstruct the view * 2 new skylights provide abundant natural light * Kitchen & family room overlook a spacious covered lanai, screened pool, large yard & pond * To the left of the family room are 2 private guest wings (one with 1, the other with 2 bedrooms) each their own full bath * Third bath provide.Peaceful neighborho