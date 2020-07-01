All apartments in Alafaya
821 Laurelcrest Drive

Location

821 Laurelcrest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Offering this stunning home . this 4 bedroom, 3 Bath split plan, pool home has a spacious backyard overlooking the pond * Enter through a small covered porch to large foyer with vaulted ceilings throughout living areas and line-of-sight to the screened pool & beyond * Great for entertaining, open floor plan has Living Room to the left of foyer, Dining Room to the right with Kitchen & Family room straight ahead * Kitchen is open to family room with no upper cabinets to obstruct the view * 2 new skylights provide abundant natural light * Kitchen & family room overlook a spacious covered lanai, screened pool, large yard & pond * To the left of the family room are 2 private guest wings (one with 1, the other with 2 bedrooms) each their own full bath * Third bath provide.Peaceful neighborho

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have any available units?
821 Laurelcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have?
Some of 821 Laurelcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Laurelcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Laurelcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Laurelcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Laurelcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Laurelcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Laurelcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 821 Laurelcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Laurelcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Laurelcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Laurelcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Laurelcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

