Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan microwave

Beautiful 1/1 in Waterford Lakes! Community Pool & Gym

This 3rd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom. 732 sqft condo is available for immediate move-in! Located in Waterford lakes, close to shopping centers and the 408 to a quick drive downtown, this unit is centrally located! The association features a swimming pool and a fitness center!