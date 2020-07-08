725 Tuten Trail

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Eastwood! - Gorgeous four bedroom and three bathroom single family home with beautiful waterfront view located in the desirable Eastwood neighborhood in East Orlando. Attractive open floor plan. The updated kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and opens to the spacious dining and family room with french door access to the oversized covered screened patio with amazing water view. The Master bedroom offers dual sinks, and walk in shower on the main floor. Separate bedroom and full bath also located on the first floor. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom are on the second floor. Features also include double pan windows, zoned HVAC. Tankless Water Heater. Updated Bathrooms with granite countertops. You will love the peacefulness of the back patio and backyard area. Eastwood amenities include: community pool, playground, fully lit tennis courts, softball field, cable and internet services. Close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping and dining. Zoned for great schools, minutes to UCF, Siemens, and Lockheed Martin. Easy access to Lake Nona medical city, theme parks and beaches. This property is located at a wonderful place to live, work, and play! Schedule a showing today and apply to live in this beautiful home!



(RLNE5747235)