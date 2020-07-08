All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
725 Tuten Trail
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

725 Tuten Trail

725 Tuten Trail · No Longer Available
Location

725 Tuten Trail, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Home in Eastwood! - Gorgeous four bedroom and three bathroom single family home with beautiful waterfront view located in the desirable Eastwood neighborhood in East Orlando. Attractive open floor plan. The updated kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and opens to the spacious dining and family room with french door access to the oversized covered screened patio with amazing water view. The Master bedroom offers dual sinks, and walk in shower on the main floor. Separate bedroom and full bath also located on the first floor. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom are on the second floor. Features also include double pan windows, zoned HVAC. Tankless Water Heater. Updated Bathrooms with granite countertops. You will love the peacefulness of the back patio and backyard area. Eastwood amenities include: community pool, playground, fully lit tennis courts, softball field, cable and internet services. Close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping and dining. Zoned for great schools, minutes to UCF, Siemens, and Lockheed Martin. Easy access to Lake Nona medical city, theme parks and beaches. This property is located at a wonderful place to live, work, and play! Schedule a showing today and apply to live in this beautiful home!

(RLNE5747235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Tuten Trail have any available units?
725 Tuten Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 725 Tuten Trail have?
Some of 725 Tuten Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Tuten Trail currently offering any rent specials?
725 Tuten Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Tuten Trail pet-friendly?
No, 725 Tuten Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 725 Tuten Trail offer parking?
No, 725 Tuten Trail does not offer parking.
Does 725 Tuten Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Tuten Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Tuten Trail have a pool?
Yes, 725 Tuten Trail has a pool.
Does 725 Tuten Trail have accessible units?
No, 725 Tuten Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Tuten Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Tuten Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Tuten Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Tuten Trail has units with air conditioning.

