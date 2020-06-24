712 CREST PINES DRIVE

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Orlando FL! Downstairs Corner Unit!! Boasting of tile and carpet flooring, upgraded ceiling fans and all appliances including washer and dryer! The kitchen offers plenty of counters and cabinet space! Retreat to your large master bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy lots of space in the secondary bedrooms! Surrounded by community landscaping, the covered patio is private. With Resort Style amenities featuring, pool, fitness center, business center, and playground, you will not want to let this condo slip through your fingers!! Minutes to the 408, Waterford Shopping and Colonial Drive!