All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 712 CREST PINES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
712 CREST PINES DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

712 CREST PINES DRIVE

712 Crest Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 Crest Pines Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Orlando FL! Downstairs Corner Unit!! Boasting of tile and carpet flooring, upgraded ceiling fans and all appliances including washer and dryer! The kitchen offers plenty of counters and cabinet space! Retreat to your large master bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy lots of space in the secondary bedrooms! Surrounded by community landscaping, the covered patio is private. With Resort Style amenities featuring, pool, fitness center, business center, and playground, you will not want to let this condo slip through your fingers!! Minutes to the 408, Waterford Shopping and Colonial Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have any available units?
712 CREST PINES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have?
Some of 712 CREST PINES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 CREST PINES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
712 CREST PINES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 CREST PINES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 CREST PINES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 CREST PINES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College