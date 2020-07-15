All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114

700 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

700 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2/2-East Orlando/Waterford Lakes Condo - This spacious condo is conveniently located at the Crest at Waterford Lakes. Features wood laminate, tile, and carpet. Split bedrooms, covered patio that backs to small pond with fountain. Near to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Application fees are per adult. Water is included in rent. HOA fee $25 per applicant for ID access cards due prior to move in. 2 CAR MAX ** NO ROOMMATES**

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 414-3940.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2768187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have any available units?
700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have?
Some of 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 currently offering any rent specials?
700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 is pet friendly.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 offer parking?
No, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 does not offer parking.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have a pool?
No, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 does not have a pool.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have accessible units?
No, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College