700 CREST PINES DR UNIT 114

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

2/2-East Orlando/Waterford Lakes Condo - This spacious condo is conveniently located at the Crest at Waterford Lakes. Features wood laminate, tile, and carpet. Split bedrooms, covered patio that backs to small pond with fountain. Near to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Application fees are per adult. Water is included in rent. HOA fee $25 per applicant for ID access cards due prior to move in. 2 CAR MAX ** NO ROOMMATES**



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (321) 414-3940.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2768187)