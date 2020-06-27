All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
639 Cedar Forest Circle
639 Cedar Forest Circle

639 Cedar Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

639 Cedar Forest Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms screened pool home located in Orlando FL! - Stunning 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms screened pool home located in Orlando FL! Property features a huge family room with fireplace and ceramic tiled floor, a beautiful open kitchen/breakfast area and a dining room. The Master bedroom includes a porch to enjoy the spectacular view towards the pool and the lake. Also, the master's bathroom has a great jacuzzi. Close to major shopping, restaurants and major roadways approximately 45 minutes to the beach! Must see!!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed

$2,325.00 Monthly Rent
$2,325.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

(RLNE5065443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have any available units?
639 Cedar Forest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have?
Some of 639 Cedar Forest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Cedar Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
639 Cedar Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Cedar Forest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Cedar Forest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle offer parking?
No, 639 Cedar Forest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Cedar Forest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 639 Cedar Forest Circle has a pool.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 639 Cedar Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Cedar Forest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Cedar Forest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Cedar Forest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
