639 Cedar Forest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms screened pool home located in Orlando FL! - Stunning 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms screened pool home located in Orlando FL! Property features a huge family room with fireplace and ceramic tiled floor, a beautiful open kitchen/breakfast area and a dining room. The Master bedroom includes a porch to enjoy the spectacular view towards the pool and the lake. Also, the master's bathroom has a great jacuzzi. Close to major shopping, restaurants and major roadways approximately 45 minutes to the beach! Must see!!



$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed



$2,325.00 Monthly Rent

$2,325.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



(RLNE5065443)