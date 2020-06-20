All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 631 AGGIE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
631 AGGIE DRIVE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

631 AGGIE DRIVE

631 Aggie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

631 Aggie Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Waterford Lakes area just minutes from shops, expressway, major roads, restaurants, Waterford Lakes Recreation and much more. This home includes Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Living Room with Fireplace. Screen back porch. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have any available units?
631 AGGIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have?
Some of 631 AGGIE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 AGGIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
631 AGGIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 AGGIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 AGGIE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 631 AGGIE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 AGGIE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 631 AGGIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 631 AGGIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 AGGIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 AGGIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 631 AGGIE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College