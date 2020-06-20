631 AGGIE DRIVE

Amenities
Live in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Waterford Lakes area just minutes from shops, expressway, major roads, restaurants, Waterford Lakes Recreation and much more. This home includes Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Living Room with Fireplace. Screen back porch. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).