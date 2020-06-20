All apartments in Alafaya
624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT
624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT

624 Canary Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

624 Canary Island Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Amazing Waterfront Views, Beautifully Painted in Warm Colors, Upgraded Floors, Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Countertops. The Ceramic Tiled Foyer welcomes you to this special Home and leads to the separate Formal Living & Dining Areas offering Wood Laminate Floors, Vaulted Ceilings & Custom Window Treatments. The spacious Kitchen offers 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets w/Crown Molding, Granite Counter Tops w/Undermounted Sink, Tiled Floors, Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Pantry, and a Breakfast Bar which overlooks the spacious Family Room with Carpet Floors & Vaulted Ceilings-perfect for family gatherings. The Ceramic Tile Dinette offers peaceful Water Views-leads to the 22x14 Covered/Screen Lanai offering breath-taking Water Views and providing lots of space for entertaining. The Master Suite is located Downstairs, offers new Carpet floors, Water View via 2 Windows, Double Vanities, Jetted Tub, separate Shower & large Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #2 offers Wheelchair accessible Double Entry Doors, 18'FT wide Rm with Double Closets & Full Bathroom next door with Wheelchair access Shower. Bedroom #3 offers Suite-style plan w/Full Bathroom Inside, Carpet Flooring and Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #4 is located upstairs and offers a Walk-In Closet-perfect as a Home Office or Media/Game Room.located minutes away Timber Creek High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have any available units?
624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have?
Some of 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT offer parking?
No, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have a pool?
No, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT has accessible units.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
