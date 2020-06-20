624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room

Amazing Waterfront Views, Beautifully Painted in Warm Colors, Upgraded Floors, Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Countertops. The Ceramic Tiled Foyer welcomes you to this special Home and leads to the separate Formal Living & Dining Areas offering Wood Laminate Floors, Vaulted Ceilings & Custom Window Treatments. The spacious Kitchen offers 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets w/Crown Molding, Granite Counter Tops w/Undermounted Sink, Tiled Floors, Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Pantry, and a Breakfast Bar which overlooks the spacious Family Room with Carpet Floors & Vaulted Ceilings-perfect for family gatherings. The Ceramic Tile Dinette offers peaceful Water Views-leads to the 22x14 Covered/Screen Lanai offering breath-taking Water Views and providing lots of space for entertaining. The Master Suite is located Downstairs, offers new Carpet floors, Water View via 2 Windows, Double Vanities, Jetted Tub, separate Shower & large Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #2 offers Wheelchair accessible Double Entry Doors, 18'FT wide Rm with Double Closets & Full Bathroom next door with Wheelchair access Shower. Bedroom #3 offers Suite-style plan w/Full Bathroom Inside, Carpet Flooring and Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #4 is located upstairs and offers a Walk-In Closet-perfect as a Home Office or Media/Game Room.located minutes away Timber Creek High