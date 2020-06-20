624 CANARY ISLAND CT COURT

Amenities
Amazing Waterfront Views, Beautifully Painted in Warm Colors, Upgraded Floors, Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Countertops. The Ceramic Tiled Foyer welcomes you to this special Home and leads to the separate Formal Living & Dining Areas offering Wood Laminate Floors, Vaulted Ceilings & Custom Window Treatments. The spacious Kitchen offers 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets w/Crown Molding, Granite Counter Tops w/Undermounted Sink, Tiled Floors, Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Pantry, and a Breakfast Bar which overlooks the spacious Family Room with Carpet Floors & Vaulted Ceilings-perfect for family gatherings. The Ceramic Tile Dinette offers peaceful Water Views-leads to the 22x14 Covered/Screen Lanai offering breath-taking Water Views and providing lots of space for entertaining. The Master Suite is located Downstairs, offers new Carpet floors, Water View via 2 Windows, Double Vanities, Jetted Tub, separate Shower & large Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #2 offers Wheelchair accessible Double Entry Doors, 18'FT wide Rm with Double Closets & Full Bathroom next door with Wheelchair access Shower. Bedroom #3 offers Suite-style plan w/Full Bathroom Inside, Carpet Flooring and Walk-In Closet. Bedroom #4 is located upstairs and offers a Walk-In Closet-perfect as a Home Office or Media/Game Room.located minutes away Timber Creek High