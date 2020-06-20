All apartments in Alafaya
619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1
619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1

619 Woodland Terrace Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

619 Woodland Terrace Blvd, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
alarm system
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Luxurious fully furnished town home in East Orlando!! Living the life of luxury is the first thing you think as you walk into this immaculate home in Woodland Reserve gated community. This fully furnished home is in excellent condition and includes all appliances, alarm system and carpeting and tile through out. The home has been professionally decorated and has the master bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs along with a loft/sitting area. the upscale decor and attention to detail make this a must see home. The bedding (sheets, pillows, comforters), Towels, cookware, dishes, glassware and utensils are not included. In close proximity to UCF and Valencia college, Waterford lakes and Avalon Park Shopping/Dining districts
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
No, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 619 Woodland Terrace Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.
