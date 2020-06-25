All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
552 CANARY ISLAND COURT
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

552 CANARY ISLAND COURT

552 Canary Island Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

552 Canary Island Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with AMAZING WATER VIEWS and BRAND NEW PAINT AND TILE. This home is located in the quiet community of Sabal Bend in Waterford Chase Village. Upon entering the home you notice the soaring ceilings and lots of windows. The formal living and dining areas are in the front of the home as well as the 4th bedroom suite which offers its own attached bathroom. The upgraded kitchen includes a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and dinette area which all have beautiful views of the oasis out back. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the screened-in lanai off the dinette area-perfect for grilling, entertaining or simply relaxing. Oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath with two vanity areas, garden tub and walk-in shower. This community is in a desirable location minutes from Waterford Lakes Town Center with all its dining, shopping and entertainment options. Zoned for top-rated schools and easy access to major highways 408 and 417. Convenient to Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Research Park and UCF. This home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have any available units?
552 CANARY ISLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have?
Some of 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
552 CANARY ISLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT offers parking.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 CANARY ISLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College