552 CANARY ISLAND COURT

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with AMAZING WATER VIEWS and BRAND NEW PAINT AND TILE. This home is located in the quiet community of Sabal Bend in Waterford Chase Village. Upon entering the home you notice the soaring ceilings and lots of windows. The formal living and dining areas are in the front of the home as well as the 4th bedroom suite which offers its own attached bathroom. The upgraded kitchen includes a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless appliances and backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and dinette area which all have beautiful views of the oasis out back. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the screened-in lanai off the dinette area-perfect for grilling, entertaining or simply relaxing. Oversized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath with two vanity areas, garden tub and walk-in shower. This community is in a desirable location minutes from Waterford Lakes Town Center with all its dining, shopping and entertainment options. Zoned for top-rated schools and easy access to major highways 408 and 417. Convenient to Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Research Park and UCF. This home won't last long.