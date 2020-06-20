Amenities
506 Terrace Spring Drive Available 08/09/19 GREAT LOCATION- IN GATED WOODLAND TERRACE! Beautiful and well maintained Townhome available to move in August!! - Rent: $1,700 Deposit: $1,700
Corner unit!! Screened in back porch leads to open grass area & peaceful water view!!!
Nice open kitchen & living area on 1st floor. 2nd floor has cozy open great room just off staircase.
Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets with mirror doors leading to inviting master bathroom!
Relax in beautiful garden tub adjacent to stand alone shower!! 2 separate vanity areas in master bathroom!!
1 car garage attached.
Call Rosa Vazquez at (321) 230-8775 to schedule a showing!! RosaV@homevest.com
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.
Schools:
Elementary - Timber Lakes
Middle - Timber Springs
High - Timber Creek
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**
Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ****
NO PETS PLEASE.
