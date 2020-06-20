All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
506 Terrace Spring Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

506 Terrace Spring Drive

506 Terrace Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Terrace Spring Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
506 Terrace Spring Drive Available 08/09/19 GREAT LOCATION- IN GATED WOODLAND TERRACE! Beautiful and well maintained Townhome available to move in August!! - Rent: $1,700 Deposit: $1,700

GREAT LOCATION- IN WOODLAND TERRACE! Beautiful 2 story Townhome available for move in August!!
Corner unit!! Screened in back porch leads to open grass area & peaceful water view!!!
Nice open kitchen & living area on 1st floor. 2nd floor has cozy open great room just off staircase.
Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets with mirror doors leading to inviting master bathroom!
Relax in beautiful garden tub adjacent to stand alone shower!! 2 separate vanity areas in master bathroom!!
1 car garage attached.

Call Rosa Vazquez at (321) 230-8775 to schedule a showing!! RosaV@homevest.com
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Timber Lakes
Middle - Timber Springs
High - Timber Creek
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ****
NO PETS PLEASE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have any available units?
506 Terrace Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 506 Terrace Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Terrace Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Terrace Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Terrace Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Terrace Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Terrace Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
