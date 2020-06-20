Amenities

506 Terrace Spring Drive Available 08/09/19 GREAT LOCATION- IN GATED WOODLAND TERRACE! Beautiful and well maintained Townhome available to move in August!! - Rent: $1,700 Deposit: $1,700



GREAT LOCATION- IN WOODLAND TERRACE! Beautiful 2 story Townhome available for move in August!!

Corner unit!! Screened in back porch leads to open grass area & peaceful water view!!!

Nice open kitchen & living area on 1st floor. 2nd floor has cozy open great room just off staircase.

Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets with mirror doors leading to inviting master bathroom!

Relax in beautiful garden tub adjacent to stand alone shower!! 2 separate vanity areas in master bathroom!!

1 car garage attached.



Call Rosa Vazquez at (321) 230-8775 to schedule a showing!! RosaV@homevest.com

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Timber Lakes

Middle - Timber Springs

High - Timber Creek

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



**** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ****

NO PETS PLEASE.



(RLNE5021538)