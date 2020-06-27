472 Winghurst Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

4 Bedroom Pool Home in gated Eastwood, East Orlando - Located in the gated area of Eastwood, Orlando, this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Home is immaculately taken care of. A formal living room and formal dining room are separated by a long foyer with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. There is a spacious family room featuring a gas fireplace and french doors leading out to a large covered patio overlooking the solar-heated swimming pool and beautiful wooded conservation to the rear of the yard. The family room is open to a large chef's kitchen which includes 42 oak cabinetry, corian countertops, an island, a butler pantry and gas oven range. The kitchen has a large breakfast nook with a huge corner window affording beautiful views of the pool.

The king-size master bedroom suite has sliding glass doors leading out to pool area and the bathroom features his&hers vanities, a roman tub with hydro spa jets plus a separate walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 and 3 are standard sizes and share a full bathroom which leads out to the pool area. Bedroom 4 has a full bathroom which doubles as a guest bathroom off the family room.



The community of Eastwood offers tennis courts, a community pool, basketball court, softball fields, soccer, playground, RV/boat parking, golf and a golf range. This home is situated on a cul de sac within a 24 hour guarded section "The Preserve." Sunrise Elementary School is well rated and available to Eastwood residents. Conveniently located close to major highways, Orlando International Airport, University of Central Florida, Downtown Orlando, area attractions, Medical City and less than an hour drive from East Coast Beaches.



NO PETS ALLOWED.

NO STUDENT HOUSING.

RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE, LAWN SERVICE, BASIC CABLE TV (per HOA), & EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL. There is also a whole house water softener system, tenant is responsible for maintenance of salt as needed.



*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20 monthly amount rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



