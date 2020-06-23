Amenities

406 Pepin Drive Available 03/15/20 Gated Community 3/2 Single Family Home in East Orlando! - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in Lake Kehoe Preserves Subdivision. Spacious titled formal living/dining area, great for entertaining! Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath, walk-in closet and direct access to the open patio. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. Must See! Conveniently located to the 408, Waterford Lakes and more!



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/ctsUhunf6Svc7oTZjuqWyqgU



SHOWING LINK - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/406-pepin-drive



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



