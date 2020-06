Amenities

Avalon Townhouse Rental - Very nice 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with bonus room and 2 car garage. Living room/dining room combo. Nice carpet downstairs, spacious and ready to move into. This townhouse is in the heart of Avalon Park. Right outside your back door is are restaurants and shops making this an extremely desirable location. Available for August 1st . ** Tenant Occupied, please do not knock.***24 hour notice needed to tour. Thank you



