3732 Peppervine Dr

**AVAILABLE 3/15/19** AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba PLUS Bonus Room in TOWN CENTER!!! This one is extra clean. CARPET upstairs, downstairs is all tile. Neutral tone paint throughout, large bonus room upstairs, master bedroom downstairs with sliders to private patio. Washer and Dryer included. Owner will consider one small pet under 20bs, with increase in security deposit. Located right in the middle of Avalon Park, you can enjoy all the community has to offer just outside your door! Rear entry 2 car garage, community pool. AVALON schools, shopping and dining.. MUST SEE this one. Drive by first, then call for appointment.



