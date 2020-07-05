All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD

371 Fieldstream West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

371 Fieldstream West Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Orlando 3BR 2BA in FIELDSTREAM WEST subdivision with FENCED YARD and NO CARPET. Fresh neutral tone interior paint, Split floor plan 3/2 with vaulted ceilings, tile and laminate flooring throughout, large pantry in kitchen as well as breakfast space. Butcher block style kitchen island included. Master bath features dual sink vanity, and tub/shower combo. Living room/dining room combo, split level deck in back with insulated roof, ceiling fans, wired for outdoor speakers. FENCED YARD facing wooded view, NO REAR NEIGHBORS! LOCATION is minutes to Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes and a short commute to UCF. Washer and dryer hookups, security system, irrigation system and attached 2 car garage. East Orlando schools. Owner will consider one pet, up to 35lbs, with increase in security deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College