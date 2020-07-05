371 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD

Amenities

East Orlando 3BR 2BA in FIELDSTREAM WEST subdivision with FENCED YARD and NO CARPET. Fresh neutral tone interior paint, Split floor plan 3/2 with vaulted ceilings, tile and laminate flooring throughout, large pantry in kitchen as well as breakfast space. Butcher block style kitchen island included. Master bath features dual sink vanity, and tub/shower combo. Living room/dining room combo, split level deck in back with insulated roof, ceiling fans, wired for outdoor speakers. FENCED YARD facing wooded view, NO REAR NEIGHBORS! LOCATION is minutes to Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes and a short commute to UCF. Washer and dryer hookups, security system, irrigation system and attached 2 car garage. East Orlando schools. Owner will consider one pet, up to 35lbs, with increase in security deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!