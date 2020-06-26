367 LEXINGDALE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is very spacious at just under 1800 sq. Ft. It has a separate living and dining room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a spacious master bathroom. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Fenced in back yard and screened in porch. Two car garage with remote and opener. Waterford Lakes is a wonderful community with a community pool and great schools. Close to local shopping and dining, and only minutes from 408 and 417.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management