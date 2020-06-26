All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 11 2019 at 3:51 PM

367 LEXINGDALE DR

367 Lexingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

367 Lexingdale Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is very spacious at just under 1800 sq. Ft. It has a separate living and dining room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a spacious master bathroom. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Fenced in back yard and screened in porch. Two car garage with remote and opener. Waterford Lakes is a wonderful community with a community pool and great schools. Close to local shopping and dining, and only minutes from 408 and 417.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have any available units?
367 LEXINGDALE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have?
Some of 367 LEXINGDALE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 LEXINGDALE DR currently offering any rent specials?
367 LEXINGDALE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 LEXINGDALE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 LEXINGDALE DR is pet friendly.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR offer parking?
Yes, 367 LEXINGDALE DR offers parking.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 LEXINGDALE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have a pool?
Yes, 367 LEXINGDALE DR has a pool.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have accessible units?
No, 367 LEXINGDALE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 LEXINGDALE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 LEXINGDALE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 LEXINGDALE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
