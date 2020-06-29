All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3229 Holland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3229 Holland Dr.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

3229 Holland Dr.

3229 Holland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3229 Holland Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Andover Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath IMMACULATE HOME - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in east Orlando. This home features a newer roof, inside upgrades, large great room and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and a 2 car garage.

This home is conveniently located to UCF, restaurants, and less than 20 minutes from down town. Truly a house to call your home! Call us NOW, this is one of those SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES that WILL NOT last long on the market.

Rental applications may be submitted online at www.StonebridgePMG.com ($50 for each person 18 years of age and older)

(RLNE5429302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Holland Dr. have any available units?
3229 Holland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 3229 Holland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Holland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Holland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 Holland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Holland Dr. offers parking.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Holland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. have a pool?
No, 3229 Holland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3229 Holland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Holland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Holland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Holland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College