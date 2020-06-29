3229 Holland Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath IMMACULATE HOME - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home for rent in east Orlando. This home features a newer roof, inside upgrades, large great room and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and a 2 car garage.



This home is conveniently located to UCF, restaurants, and less than 20 minutes from down town. Truly a house to call your home! Call us NOW, this is one of those SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES that WILL NOT last long on the market.



Rental applications may be submitted online at www.StonebridgePMG.com ($50 for each person 18 years of age and older)



(RLNE5429302)