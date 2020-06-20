3023 indus Drive

Amenities

Available for rent October 1st, beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a two-car garage. Three bed-two bath on second floor. Full living and dining room, kitchen, haft bathroom and laundry room on the first floor. The small fenced patio is great for cooking out. Two-story townhouse in pristine condition, located in Avalon Park North West Villages. Amenities included are a pool, basic cable, lawn care, trash pick up and air conditioner serviced two times a year. Peaceful neighborhood with excellent schools. Townhome has tile throughout on the first floor and engineered wood on the stairs and second floor, fans with lights and all appliances including washer and dryer.Walking distance to downtown Avalon Park. Near UCF, Beach Line (528), International Airport, malls and more.