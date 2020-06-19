All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)

2761 Dover Glen Circle · (407) 306-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2761 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) Available 07/01/20 2761 Dover Glen Circle Orlando FL 32828 - Available July 1st! 2020! This two- story luxury home on an extended lot in the Stoneybrook East golf community boasts beautiful travertine tile and natural cherry wood flooring on the 1st first floor, stainless kitchen appliances, crown molding, custom paint, bay window, 2-zoneA/C, huge upstairs bonus room, and more. The upstairs master suite features a tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, separate walk-in shower, and a balcony overlooking the 2-story screened lanai and pool area. The Stoneybrook community features golf, community pool, clubhouse, fitness cnter, tennis courts, ball fields, playground, and biking and walking trails !
Available July 10, 2020.!
Proof of Renters Insurance Required. No Pets Allowed
$300 Amenities fee required.

(RLNE2087060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have any available units?
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have?
Some of 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) pet-friendly?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) offer parking?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) does not offer parking.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have a pool?
Yes, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) has a pool.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have accessible units?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) have units with air conditioning?
No, 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity