2761 Dover Glen Cir (LO) Available 07/01/20 2761 Dover Glen Circle Orlando FL 32828 - Available July 1st! 2020! This two- story luxury home on an extended lot in the Stoneybrook East golf community boasts beautiful travertine tile and natural cherry wood flooring on the 1st first floor, stainless kitchen appliances, crown molding, custom paint, bay window, 2-zoneA/C, huge upstairs bonus room, and more. The upstairs master suite features a tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, whirlpool tub, separate walk-in shower, and a balcony overlooking the 2-story screened lanai and pool area. The Stoneybrook community features golf, community pool, clubhouse, fitness cnter, tennis courts, ball fields, playground, and biking and walking trails !

Available July 10, 2020.!

Proof of Renters Insurance Required. No Pets Allowed

$300 Amenities fee required.



